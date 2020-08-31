The Stand, links to Stephen King’s universe ahead of the series

Share it:

The Stand, the long-awaited series based on the famous Stephen King novel known to us as The shadow of the scorpion, will make its debut on CBS All Access next December. In the meantime, let’s see together the links between the original work and the rest of the literary universe of the Master of Terror.

The man in black: The Stand introduces for the first time the character of Randall Flagg, one of the most iconic and recurring villains in the writer's work. Flagg is known by several names including Walter O'Dim, The Walking Man and The Man in Black.

The black tower: At one point in the Black Tower series, the protagonists find themselves in front of a supernatural portal that takes them to a deserted city of a different time. Newspapers reveal that the place has been the victim of a terrible plague, thus suggesting that the group is in the same world as The Stand.

The shop: The government agency known as "The Shop" is also featured in many other King novels such as The Mist, The incendiary, The creatures of the dark and in the story The Lawner Man.

Ben Hanscom: One of IT's most beloved characters, Ben as an adult lives in Hemingford, Nebraska, the same place where Mum Abigail resides in The shadow of the scorpion.

We remind you that the cast of the series will be composed among others by James Marston, Amber Heard, Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgard, Owen Teague, Odessa Young and Heather Graham. For more information, we refer you to the first official images of The Stand and the differences with King’s book.