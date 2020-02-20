'The Staircase': all about the Harrison Ford series

Share it:

Harrison Ford is a living legend of cinema (and whoever says no, lies). But we cannot say that it is also of television, because it is a medium in which very little has been seen, if not almost never. In fact, his most remembered moment is when he participated in the series 'The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones' making a cameo, and when he has lent his voice to various documentaries about nature.

But that drought is going to end. We live in a new golden age of television and Harrison Ford could not miss the party, so next year we will finally see him on the small screen with the series 'The Staircase'.

What is 'The Staircase' about? What is your release date? Who will accompany Harrison Ford in the cast?

'The Staircase' Release Date

The series does not yet have a definite release date, but it is rumored that it could arrive in sometime in 2021. The series is still being sold to different streaming platforms and chains.

'The Staircase' Synopsis

The series 'The Staircase' will document the trial of Michael Peterson, convicted of murdering his wife, which originally began as a French miniseries that years later was extended to a Netflix doc series. The series will be called 'The Staircase' byPeterson always claimed that his wife Kathleen fell down the stairs at home, resulting in a fatal blow, a fact that many believe is a lie, suspecting that he actually hit her until she was killed.

'The Staircase' Cast

For now, the only confirmed cast member is Harrison Ford, who is supposed to play Michael Peterson himself, thus returning to the genre of trials many years after 'Alleged Innocent', in which he was also accused of murder.

'The Staircase' Director

Antonio Campos, creator and producer of the series 'The Sinner', will be responsible for writing and producing the series.

