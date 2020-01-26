The stages of the royal drama between Kate, William, Harry and Meghan, from the initial idyll to the farewell of Sussex

Share it:

The royals of England are better than the Netflix TV series catalog and to prove it there is the fact that for three years, since when Meghan Markle has made its official entry into the Royal Family, we are all glued to the smartphone in search of news on the relationships between the influential sisters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan and the children of Lady Diana. Given the latest developments – transfers to Canada, titles that evaporate and new life for the Dukes of Sussex far from the duties of the court just to say the three most striking of 2020 – here is the timeline complete with relationship between Harry and Meghan and Kate and William because it is true that we really like royal drama but to understand something we have to go back to the beginning of this story. And very strong hope that all friends will come back, because come on, you really want to give up seeing Fab Four royal together !?

The Fab Four together in 2018. WPA PoolGetty Images

The timeline of the relationship between Harry and Meghan VS Kate and William

November 2017

The royal drama between Cambridge and Sussex begins with the announcement of the engagement of Harry and Meghan, which comes after months of assumptions and stolen photos and confirms the relationship between the actress of Suits and the readhead most loved in the UK. The most shipped love story of the last 10 years starts and also the news on the relationship between Prince Harry's new girlfriend and his sister-in-law Kate, with whom he has always had a magical relationship. Future spouses will take care of confirming in the official interview after the announcement that "Kate has been wonderful as well as the whole royal family"in welcoming the American Meghan to court. Well, so they already adore each other? The world is already mad for the Fab Four, as they are called by the press, which hopes to see them soon together during some event.

Christmas 2017

The first Christmas together with Sandringham in 2017. Chris JacksonGetty Images

The Cambridge and the not-yet-Sussex (the title will only get it with the Royal Wedding) gather in Sandringham by surprise, because Queen Elizabeth is not used to inviting the grandchildren's girlfriends to family celebrations without the faith on the finger. For Meghan, she makes an exception (the wedding date is already there) and photographers go crazy to see William and Harry together with their companions for the first time.

February 2018

The first Fab Four together event in February 2018. Chris JacksonGetty Images

Meghan Markle's first official event is at the Royal Foundation forum in February 2018: the four brothers-in-law joke about their relationship and laugh heartily at the question of how well they get on and if their opinions are always on the same wavelength. No, they say, we don't agree on everything but we are still relatives who are well together. If only they had known … The first ones also left comparisons between Kate and Meghan from the press: the first is now a navigated Duchess, pregnant with the third royal baby; the second American, former actress and (at the moment) not very royal but very spontaneous and informal. At the Foundation event both go in blue and of course the race goes to whoever brings it best: a story that will repeat itself again and again in the following years.

May 2018

The royal wedding of Harry and Meghan in May 2018 and the big royal event of the last decade together with that of William and Kate in 2011. BEN STANSALLGetty Images

Meghan Markle in Givenchy, Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen, George and Charlotte of Cambridge who make the pages: it looks like a love bubble in real sauce in which everyone loves each other, everyone gets along. But is it really so? A few months from Royal Wedding by Harry and Meghan A strange story begins to circulate about Kate Middleton, who according to the staff during the test of the little Charlotte's bridesmaid dress started to cry a bit for the hormones of post-birth, a little for some abrupt sentence pronounced by Meghan.

June 2018

Meghan Markle's first Trooping The Color in 2018. Samir HusseinGetty Images

On the balcony of Buckingham Palace the gossips are silenced by the sweetness of the two sister-in-law in amazing pastel tones next to Queen Elizabeth during Trooping The Color 2018. But already the press points to their not really serene relationships as the cause of Harry's departure and William, the Windsor brothers who had hitherto remained united against everyone. There is already a rumor that the problem among Lady Diana's children was an unhappy phrase pronounced by William at the announcement of the engagement: the insiders confirm that he told the younger brother to go slowly and not to run too much with Meghan. A joke Harry took too personally because defending Meghan Markle (now we know it) has done a real mission.

July 2018

One of Kate and Meghan's first releases alone is in Wimbledon in 2018. OILS SCARFFGetty Images

To silence the rumors that it is the royal sisters-in-law who put the tares among the Windsor brothers, the two in July 2018 go to Wimbledon together, for the first time without husbands. The photographers who observe them in the stands swear that they are BF and that Kate Middleton in particular went out of her way to have Meghan Markle inserted in the family. But isn't it all a stunt by Queen Elizabeth and the press office to calm the gossip about their rivalry?

November 2018

Kate, Meghan and husbands at the Centenary Of The Armistice Service at Westminster Abbey in November 2018. Karwai TangGetty Images

In November 2018 the bomb explodes: the journalist Katie Nicholl says that it is not Meghan and Kate who are fighting, but William and Harry. The second allegedly accused the Duke of Cambridge of having made little effort to welcome Meghan into the family, so much so as to require the help of Prince Charles to make peace. It certainly does not help the Sussex decision to move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor rather than being Kate and Wlliam's neighbors in Kensington Palace: but they are going to have a baby and want their spaces and this is the official (understandable) excuse.

Families still gather on the birthday of Prince Charles who turned 70 in 2018: even if the great protagonist is Louis of Cambridge, the presence of Meghan Markle who laughs at her who knows why in the picture she drives fans crazy.

December 2018

Meghan Markle's first and last runway show at Christmas with other members of the royal family in 2018. Samir HusseinGetty Images

Queen Elizabeth takes the field to bring peace between the two families: everything must be idyllic by Christmas 2018, when all the royal seniors must parade through the streets of Sandringham with a smile on their faces. To the walkabout Kate and Meghan stroll calmly, but their body language analyzed by the experts says quite the opposite: then they clearly act as a barrier between the Windsor brothers who for the first time do not speak (or even look) in public. In addition, he also shoots a video of William who blatantly ignores Meghan Markle as he tries to talk to him. Or maybe he didn't hear it? Fab Four fans favor this second option because they just don't resign themselves to the end of the friendship.

Spring 2019

The Fab Four at the Commonwealth Day service of 2019. RICHARD POHLEGetty Images

Spring 2019, with Harry ready to become a dad, is the hottest event for Cambridge and Sussex. Another family reunion, the only chance that fans have to see the Fab Four together: is Commonwealth Day, one of the most important anniversaries for the royals and all four go to mass. Meghan Markle pregnant Archie is chatting with Kate but once again the brothers seem to be on two different planets, at a sidereal distance from each other.

Are the rumors that the quarrel has now reached a point of no return warm up and how can we blame him? Even the Sussex and Cambridge offices are divided and the new era begins @SussexRoyal, a brand new Instagram profile for Harry and Meghan Markle.

Another family reunion for Prince Charles in March 2019. DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images

At the celebrations for the anniversary of the coronation of Prince Charles in Prince of Wales Meghan and Harry remain on the sidelines, both for title and dynastic issues (on the other hand, they will always come after William and Kate on a formal level), and for a bad mood background that does not abandon the two brothers.

After years of bromance, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry meet together at the Anzac Day 2019 celebrations in April. The respective companions are not there and they seem to be back those of the past: close-knit, smiling and friends. Maybe it's true, the fans of the royal brothers-in-law think, that then the differences are only between the brothers and that the royals have nothing to do with it? From the affectionate looks Harry gives to the Duchess of Cambridge, it seems so.

At Easter 2019, however, the drama reaches its climax: the feud between brothers (Meghan Markle is at home with pregnancy) explodes in Windsor in a video that sees them ignore each other like never before. And even on Instagram it's war: the official profiles of the two couples grow dramatically for followers and appreciation but between the lines we read that the formal separation (and also quite obvious) between the two families in order to communicate their interests in a different way has deeper reasons. Although the news coming from London is positive, with Kate and William going to find Meghan pregnant at Frogmore Cottage in secret, everything is preparing the ground for the final division.

July 2019

As the foundations of Kate Middleton and Prince Wlliam and the future foundations of Prince Harry and Meghan separate forever, fans despair at the "Fab Four no more"and they are looking for hot news on the baptism of the little Archie Harrison, born on May 6, 2019. Queen Elizabeth does not participate in the ceremony but in the official portrait there are Kate and William (without children). Everything, from the expression of Prince William, says that he would like to be everywhere but not there. Hey, what's going on?

October 2019

What is wrong for Harry and Meghan is already in the air in October 2019: the prince sues a prominent editorial group because he has repeatedly violated his wife's privacy, creating fake news and hating against him.

And then, the climax: Prince Harry admits in a video shot in South Africa after an incredible tour with baby Archie in tow that yes, it's true, between him and his brother there is maretta, but it happens to everyone, not just them . Even Meghan Markle in a super emotional video admits that the situation is not the best, that the press is massacring them and that she thought she was better integrated into royal life. Instead … Le differences between Cambridge and Sussex come to the surface: the first formal ones, full of a sense of duty, loyal to the Crown. The spontaneous and all too open seconds on their "difficult" situation at court. The Express confirms that Kate Middleton is working hard not to create further tensions, to restore peace between the brothers and to make Meghan Markle feel, who is a new mother in a foreign land and in the spotlight, as comfortable as possible . Simply?

December 2019

Spoiler: it was not enough. The announcement that Harry and Meghan will pass on Christmas 2019 in Canada and not in Sandringham as traditionally upsets everyone. They are preparing the ground for a triumphant exit from the Royal Family but nobody knows yet: in the meantime, they take six weeks off with baby Archie together with Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother.

January 2020

The new year begins with the outbreak of the news bomb on Harry and Meghan January 9, 2020: they want to drop royal duties, feel overwhelmed by the media and would prefer to live in North America while continuing to serve The Queen. The chaos of # explodesMegxit: how will they be maintained? How will they not lower the value of the monarchy if they become royal-celebs free to earn and be interviewed as they see fit?

Fake news flocks: it is Meghan who is a harpy and wants to remove Harry from his family; no, it's the press that massacred them, they don't have to end up like Lady Diana. The one about Prince William who would have told friends he couldn't "more look back on his brother"is denied by a joint statement from the two.

The senior royals including Queen Elizabeth, the Prince Charles, Prince William and Harry meet at Sandringham for an emergency summit after Sussex launched the news (apparently) without first making formal arrangements with the Queen's office.

The result is an official press release which says that Harry and Meghan are free to live their lives as they believe but that they are outside the royal family, at least formally: Harry remains prince and duke in fact but will no longer be able to use the treatment of Royal Highness, also losing military titles. He can go to Canada, where Meghan and Archie are waiting for him, and start a new life with no real obligations. Meanwhile, the photos of the paparazzi resume Meghan with Archie in the baby carrier in the woods of Vancouver Island and she finally seems happy and relieved.

The two continue to take care of their heart charities, albeit in an association speech Sentebale Prince Harry is very sorry about how things went, because he would have liked to remain a royal (but only part-time).

For their part, the Cambridge remain in London, full of commitments probably to bring back the royal crisis unleashed by Harry and Meghan and also to fill their void. For the first time, in a very strong signal, Prince William and Kate in fiery red dress on the evening of January 20, 2020 make the voices of Queen Elizabeth at an unofficial event, more. And they respond with a smile to those who say that the monarchy would be in big crisis now that two important and loved members like Harry and Meghan are gone. They will one day become king and queen and are preparing for the role: how it will end on a personal level between the two families, this is all to see.

RICHARD POHLEGetty Images

Will the Fab Four be back together with the next official events of the Royal Family? And the real cousins ​​when they see each other, since Kate Middleton said in an interview that her children love Archie? It really is the children of Lady Diana, who have looked over their shoulders for so many years after Mum's death, don't they talk anymore?

The royal drama continues and we are here to see how it will end.

