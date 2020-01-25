The Stadia app updates, and dataminers discover new features

Share it:

The update has arrived version 2.2 of the Google Stadia app, and some data miners got to work on the .apk file, discovering some interesting news in the code potentially coming for the service of the Mountain View giant.

In particular, the major changes concern the screenshots: at the moment Stadia allows you to capture screen only from the browser and from the app Chromecasts and to see them only on Android. It is not even possible to export or share such images, for example. With version 2.2 it seems that it will also be possible to make captures directly via Android, and a text message will let the user know if screenshots of a particular scene or game can be captured, or if they are protected in any way.

The possibility of zoom the screenshots, another option certainly more than appreciated by fans. Among the various changes, also new interactions with Google Assistant (which currently only works on Chromecast and to start a game), and some lines of code indicate that it will soon be possible to watch your achievements even playing via Android.

It is not yet clear if and when Google will decide to implement these changes to the Stadia app, but it is certainly a sign that the application support is definitely improving. Moreover, it had already been announced that there would be news in terms of functionality and new games on Stadia in the coming months.

