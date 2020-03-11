 The Squeeze studio joins the animated series What If …?

Share it:

The Marvel Studios animated project for the Disney + platform adds a collaborating company for its development, something that does not surprise us since this was the first incursion of Marvel Studios in the animated field. Kevin Feige has turned to Squeeze animation studio from Quebec, Canada, to perform the animated series "What If …?" for the Disney + platform.

Squeeze will create five of the ten episodes from the first season of this series that as we know will offer an alternative vision of the UCM films. It has been the co-founder and current CEO of Squeeze who has revealed the news:

Marvel was looking for a world-class animation studio to create a fresh and unique style that fit the essence of its brand. We liked it a lot, since our first conversations in Los Angeles last year, and they loved our proposal. I am delighted that the creativity and talent of our artists have resonated so strongly in Hollywood, ”Denis Doré explains, recalling his meeting with Marvel.

This is not the first project they carry out together, as Squeeze already took care of doing “The Avengers: Battle for Earth”. the Wii U and Xbox 360 arc-based fighting video game ‘Secret Invasion’. Other projects in this study are “Transformers: Age of Extinction”, the film trailer of “Sudden Attack 2”, "Titan Empires" or the DLC trailer "Freedom Cry" from “Assassin's Creed 4”.

Via information | Variety