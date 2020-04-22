The sports world will ask the government to declare it "a good of general interest"

Sport has to be a good of general interest and the right of citizenship in Spain. It is the desire of the sports federations and the request that they are going to make to the government so that they can have more resources so that sport can play an important role in the new stage that will begin when the Alarm State is lifted. BE Sports one of the most important aspects that includes the "Plan for the Reconstruction and Activation of Spanish Sport" that will be approved this Wednesday by the Board of Directors of the Spanish Sports Association, an entity that brings together all the national sports federations except for soccer, 62 in total of the 65 existing federations in Spain.

This recovery plan has already been agreed with the main political parties, as the station itself has revealed, and also provides for the creation of a permanent observatory that will meet weekly to study the impacts generated by the coronavirus in Spanish sport and to provide practical solutions short term.

These latest proposals join a wide range of sports, economic, legal and labor measures, which the station already unveiled last week, and which seek to change the Spanish sports model after the Covid crisis 19. All measures and initiatives emerge from a comprehensive report prepared by the company Deloitte to learn about the main problems of Spanish sport and also compared to models in other neighboring countries.