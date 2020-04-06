The sports world says goodbye to Radomir Antic

Radomir Antic, former coach of Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona, He passed away on Monday afternoon at the age of 71. The Serbian was an important pillar of soccer for several decades, but above all it left its mark on the Atlético de Madridwhere he was crowned reaching the 'Double' in the 1995/96 season. This is how the rojiblanco statement reads.

"Radomir Antic came to our club in 1995 and became one of the main pillars of the Historic Doublet conquered by our club, made up of LaLiga and the Copa del Rey in 1996. His good work on the Atletico bench earned him not only to become one of our most prestigious coaches, being currently the fourth coach in rojiblanca history with the most official games directed, with a total of 189, but also to earn the unconditional affection of a grandstand that chanted the ‘Radomir, I love you’ every time our team played at home. "

Now, the sports world pays a final farewell to Serbian:

You made bigger by @Atleti, you made our rivalry bigger. Goodbye to a unique trajectory: ATM, FCB and RM, among others. DEP Radomir Antic – Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) April 6, 2020

One more day I have to offer condolences to all those families who are losing a loved one. Also, remember the family and friends of Radomir Antic. Much encouragement and strength! D.E.P 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QkOZRbxY14 – Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) April 6, 2020

Antic has left us, a man who dignified the profession of footballer, the history of our Atleti, champion and rojiblanca legend because Radomir will always be in the hearts of all athletes. My condolences and all my encouragement to your family and friends. D.E.P pic.twitter.com/Asrxh1TRYM – Fernando Torres (@Torres) April 6, 2020