The sports world says goodbye to Radomir Antic

April 6, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Radomir Antic, former coach of Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona, He passed away on Monday afternoon at the age of 71. The Serbian was an important pillar of soccer for several decades, but above all it left its mark on the Atlético de Madridwhere he was crowned reaching the 'Double' in the 1995/96 season. This is how the rojiblanco statement reads.

"Radomir Antic came to our club in 1995 and became one of the main pillars of the Historic Doublet conquered by our club, made up of LaLiga and the Copa del Rey in 1996. His good work on the Atletico bench earned him not only to become one of our most prestigious coaches, being currently the fourth coach in rojiblanca history with the most official games directed, with a total of 189, but also to earn the unconditional affection of a grandstand that chanted the ‘Radomir, I love you’ every time our team played at home. "

Now, the sports world pays a final farewell to Serbian:

