The Sports Carousel game that sweeps social networks

April 19, 2020
Edie Perez
Sports Carousel, every weekend, has been accompanying you for six hours every Saturday and every Sunday to try to inform and above all entertain the audience in this very hard time caused by the coronavirus.

One of the formats that Carousel uses to entertain and amuse is to propose every day different soccer games and sports for listeners to participate and interact with the program. And not only on the air, also on social networks.

This Sunday one of them is to make the best possible team of seven players with only 15 euros, taking into account that They provide you 40 footballers, each of whom have a price of between 1 and 5 euros. Will you be able to make the best team?

