The spoilers of My Hero Academia 290 shock Twitter: the manga is in trend for Dabi

Sometimes a small spark is enough to unleash the fandom of a manga or an anime. And since Twitter has been around, you can quickly understand when it’s happening. For My Hero Academia it happened very often: being that of Kohei Horikoshi one of the most popular manga, there are many fans ready to jump for any reason.

The case today, however, is related to an important revelation that will be in My Hero Academia chapter 290. The first spoilers with summary and images have already been published on the net and this was enough for many Western fans to make triumph in the trends some words closely related to the superhero brand.

Without going into the details, which you can read in our news on the spoilers of My Hero Academia 290, this will be a extremely important chapter for Dabi. Fans have therefore started tagging the villain’s name on Twitter and, if you want to avoid spoilers, we advise you to turn to the social network with great caution.

Lately, My Hero Academia is often happening to become a trend. After all, the Horikoshi manga has a large Western fanbase and above all American. The last time it happened was on the occasion of Bakugo’s gesture in My Hero Academia 285, so just over a month ago.