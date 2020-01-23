The spoilers of My Hero Academia 258 anticipate a fundamental chapter for the future

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The League of Villain was the birthplace of beginnings of the My Hero Academia series, when in addition to Kurogiri and Tomura Shigaraki the group was composed only of low caliber criminals. Little by little, Horikoshi shaped the criminals arc by arch, making them gain the popularity they now have in the enemy enemy world.

Shigaraki has gained new strength to be able to lead his new organization. With the ending of chapter 257 of My Hero Academia we probably attended the first move of the Paranormal Liberation Front.

The organization is dividing into various groups, led by some of the best known exponents such as Toga, Twice, Spinner. Hawks is still in the organization but has managed to get the heroes prepared in advance for the elimination of the heroes that the criminals want to bring.

TO Kamino there is the statue of All Might, observed by an elementary school child. Reached by his mother, the boy, who has an Endeavor puppet in his hands, says he is ready to go to school. After this scene, we see one of the final pages with many heroes protagonists: Endeavor on the front line, together with Yuei professors and boys.

My Hero Academia is therefore about to stage the war between heroes and criminals culminating the first year of Midoriya and her companions in a massive confrontation. At the bottom you can find one of the images of the chapter. What will be the outcome of this battle and will it be true that All Might will die in the meantime?