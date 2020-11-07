the spin-off on Cara Dune is not currently planned

Recent rumors about a spin-off from the franchise Star Wars developed by Disney and Lucasfilm and dedicated to Cara Dune and Bo-Katan Kryze, apparently, proved to be unfounded. According to Deadline, a series on the two characters, played respectively by Gina Carano and Katee Sackhoff in The Mandalorian, “does not appear to be real”.

In the second season of the live-action, currently streaming on Disney+, Dear Dune, trusted ally of the protagonist Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), should meet Bo-Katan, a character already appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars e Star Wars Rebels.

Bob Iger, then CEO of Disney, explained last February that the priority for the Star Wars franchise in the coming years would be television, with plenty of room for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and such projects, such as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. As a result, the idea of ​​other spin-offs dedicated to secondary characters didn’t seem far-fetched, but so far Cara Dune not mentioned, at least for the moment.

The publication of the episodes of the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, meanwhile, continues on a weekly basis, every Friday: the first two episodes are available today (you can read our review of episode 2 here). The first episode featured, among other things, an Easter Egg from Return of the Jedi.