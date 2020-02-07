The 'Spin off' of 'Princess by surprise 3', closer to seeing the light

Share it:

It was one of the Disney star titles of the early 2000s. 'Princess by surprise' captivated a generation that was excited about the story of its protagonist, played by Anne Hathaway. His success led to a second part in 2004 and since then, fans have been shouting for a new part that seems closer than ever. Yes, Princess's' Spin Off 'by surprise 3' is underway, according to the web The Illuminerdi

It is not the first time that this exciting news jumps, last year, Hathaway itself confirmed that there was a script for this new installment of the most romantic saga of Disney. In that interview, he made it clear that it would take time to shape him: "We don't want to do it unless we know it's going to be perfect, we love those movies as much as you do. That's why we're going to hurry up and release something that's not ready. We're working on it."

Martin Chase Production would be at the forefront of the production, although Disney has not confirmed the news, nor are many more details known. The plot would tell the adventures of a young woman who discovers she is Mia's sister and is going to live with the royal family.

We fibrillate with the possibility of seeing a 'Spin Off' of 'Princess by surprise 3'

So far no data on the distribution of this 'Spin Off' from 'Princess by surprise 3', So it will be time to wait. The original film, nominated for Best Film at the Critics' Choice Awards, told the story of Mia (Anne Hathaway), a young woman whose life turns when she discovers she is the heiress of the throne of the principality of Genovia. Her grandmother (Julie Andrews) will prepare her to be a princess, while she refuses to put aside her previous life.

Disney, we need 'Princess by surprise' to return to our lives now!