The spin off Fairy Tail: Happy no Daiboken ends on April 2nd

March 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
The saga of Fairy Tail it enjoys a huge amount of spin-offs dedicated to the various characters we have come to love, created by sensei Hiro Mashima. On April 2nd the solitary adventures of the friendly Happy, the talking cat friend of Natsu, will come to an end.

titled Fairy Tail: Happy no Daiboken, the spin off sees Happy as the only protagonist of a crazy adventure in a completely new kingdom where he meets strange characters, one more bizarre than the other and that our heroic talking cat must help, supported by a heart-shaped pendant, a rabbit , a fox and even a dog. They are very light adventures as you would expect from a manga starring the goggle Happy.

The creator of this work is the author Kenshiro Sakamoto, who revealed on his Twitter profile that the manga will end on Thursday April 2nd. The spin off was launched on Kodansha Magazine Pocket, an application on which to read comics in July 2018. Subsequently the first four volumes were printed on paper, and then republished the fifth only digitally. If in this period of forced quarantine you do not know how to spend time, you can read the works of the master Hiro Mashima from the Humble Bundle website which offers his series in English with advantageous figures. We leave you with this wonderful Fairy Tail Lucy summer cosplay.

