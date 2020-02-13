The speech of a homosexual doorman who faced those who insulted him

Share it:

Is named Santiago Rivero and plays in the Madrid team GMadrid Soccer11, the only club in Madrid where soccer players do come out of the closet. Both he and his companions meet every weekend to "have a little time", with laughter, where they can be themselves: homosexuals or heterosexuals (those who least).

The team is inspired by English Justin fashanu, the first footballer who openly declared his homosexuality in 1990. Sadly he ended up committing suicide three years later before the public pressure and the pitiful rejection that provoked in society.

Last weekend, Rivero published a series of tweets, which have already gone viral, announcing that it had been object of insults during a match A group of fans stood behind their goal and did not stop throwing all kinds of expletives.

The young people who insulted him did not realize that he was wearing a fringe on his shirt in the colors of the rainbow. At that moment the insults became homophobic.

Rivero has always maintained that he wears that strip because it makes visible and gives normality to a LGTBI collective symbol. The goalkeeper, proud of his shirt, endured all kinds of insults until his patience reached a limit. When he heard in hundred times that of "Goalkeeper, fag!", he turned and responded to the stands.

Well, yesterday they put in the stands behind me, a group of about 10 kids of about 13 years. They started with the typical bad goalie or bad defense. But when they saw the shirt they wore, they started screaming: goalkeeper Sararas and goalkeeper Maricon. – Santi Rivero🏳️‍🌈 (@santipresi) February 9, 2020

His surprise came when he realized they were minors. "At that moment I turned, I told them yes, that it was ('fag') and that a lot of honor, and I was sorry they were so small and so intolerant, "he confessed on Twitter.

The referee stopped the game, addressed the fans and told them not one more. "If I hear an insult again, I call the police"Even the companions rebuked these minors."An attitude that I want to thank and that honors them, "Rivero wrote. The children ended up leaving the field when they were "cornered", although they kept shouting at the doorman from outside.

The teammates of the other team also approached and began to reprimand the kids. An attitude that I want to thank and that honors them. When they were cornered, they left the field. But from the outside they continued for a while with the insults. – Santi Rivero🏳️‍🌈 (@santipresi) February 9, 2020

Unfortunately it is not the only case that occurs in football, but one of the few who dare to tell. Santi Rivero, also Responsible for Communication of COGAM (LGTB Collective of Madrid), the first thing he felt at that moment is grief and sadness. "I am 31 years old and lucky to be able to answer them. But I worry and I feel sorry for the attitude of these same kids in the institutes or in their teams. Why sure they use the "fag" as an insult to their peers. That is why diversity education is very necessary, "he said.

Even the tv channel # 0 he dedicated a program within 'CAOS F.C. ', where Raúl Ruiz and Michael Robinson analyzed the trajectory of the team, the only football player 11 whose players are openly gay.

Read here its full publication

