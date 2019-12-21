Sports

The spectacular play that demonstrates the good harmony between Messi and Griezmann

December 21, 2019
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
He Barcelona He has done a good first part in the Camp Nou against Alavés. And on a day in which the tribute to Barcelona was the protagonist of 2009 after a decade of Sextete, the evolution of the culé set is demonstrated in the great play of the first forty-five minutes.

After a corner in favor of Alavés, the Barcelona players clear the ball and start a counterattack led by Leo Messi, who quickly connected with Griezmann. After freeing himself from the middle defense, the ball reaches him French and he gives the ball with a spectacular heel, to which the Camp Nou surrendered.

After that quality detail, Leo Messi was about to score what would have been a great goal in the first half.

