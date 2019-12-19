         The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite are completely filtered: gigantic battery and more inches than the S10 +

Share it:

The rumors have already let us see on some occasion that among Samsung's plans for 2020 is to launch a Lite version of the S10 although, eye, because Lite would only have the name. After filtering a good part of its hardware, the German Winfuture media ensures that it knows almost all the specifications of the terminal, including the European price.

Thus, the S10 Lite would arrive with a Snapdragon 855 on the back, a triple camera configuration with some interesting peculiarity, as well as a gigantic size battery, accompanied by a fast charging of 45W.

With the "small" S10 we have encountered

According to OnLeaks, this will be the design of the S10 Lite.

Once upon a time a "Lite" mobile arrived with a 6.7-inch screen, or so Winfuture says. Curious fact, since the Samsung Galaxy S10 + has 6.4 inches. This generous panel is accompanied, according to the filtered information, SuperAMOLED technology, as well as an FHD + resolution. Its format is 19.5: 9, and it will have a hole in the screen, located in the center of it.

As for the processor, excellent news. The German media states that under the hood will come the Snapdragon 855, one of Qualcomm's most powerful proposals for the high range. Alongside this SoC, 8 GB of RAM arrives, accompanied by a 128 GB memory module, to confirm whether or not UFS (more than likely). As for the battery, 4,500mAh with fast charging of 45W, a higher amperage even than its "older" brothers. Technologies such as USB Type C could not be lacking, for obvious reasons.

The S10 Lite will have the same optical stabilizer technology of the Galaxy A90, called tilt-OIS

The thing is not here, and that is that at the photographic level the S10 Lite will be a bet to take into account. 48-megapixel main sensor, with Samsung enhanced optical stabilizer and f / 2.0 aperture. As for the rest of the sensors, we found a five megapixel macro with f / 2.4 aperture and an ultra wide angle 12 megapixel camera, f / 2.2.

As for the price of this device, according to Winfuture, it will be 679.99 euros, in much of Europe. It will also arrive in the colors black, white and blue, with Android 10 and One UI 2.0

