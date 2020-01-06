Entertainment

The special "The story of Trunks" summarized in a spectacular artwork

January 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The saga of Dragon Ball Z he got many television specials, spin-offs and filler episodes that were used to somehow expand the universe born from Akira Toriyama's mind. One of them is "The Trunks Story", which shows how Vegeta and Bulma's son had to face the androids alongside his teacher, Son Gohan.

Set in a alternative future, in which Son Goku died of heart disease, the story mainly concerns the destruction of planet Earth by the cyborgs C-17 and C-18. Besides Goku, other Z Warriors have also died, such as Vegeta, Piccolo, Krillin and Yamcha. The only ones belonging to the Saiyan race are now Gohan and the young Trunks.

To respond to the threat of androids created by Dr. Gelo, Trunks undertakes an intense training with his master Gohan, with thegoal of being able to become a Super Saiyan and therefore have one more chance to save the planet. Despite his commitment, Trunks seems not to have the anger needed to transform himself.

READ:           The trailer of 'Respect' puts the creeps with the transformation of Jennifer Hudson in Aretha Franklin

Only following the death of Gohan, killed by C-17 and C-18, will Trunks manage to transform into Super Saiyan, and will try to face them, risking in turn to perish. These are the basis for the time travel that will inaugurate the Dragon Ball Z Android Saga, given that Trunks will decide to go back in time to give Goku a cure and to prepare everyone for the terrible creations of Dr. Gelo.

A dramatic story, represented in the beautiful artwork that you can find in the post at the bottom of the news, where Trunks carries his dear friend, almost brother, Gohan, on his shoulders, crying but also showing the incredible grit of the Saiyans. Recall that the film is based on one of the special stories written by Toriyama himself, or Trunks the Story.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.