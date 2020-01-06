The special "The story of Trunks" summarized in a spectacular artwork

Share it:

The saga of Dragon Ball Z he got many television specials, spin-offs and filler episodes that were used to somehow expand the universe born from Akira Toriyama's mind. One of them is "The Trunks Story", which shows how Vegeta and Bulma's son had to face the androids alongside his teacher, Son Gohan.

Set in a alternative future, in which Son Goku died of heart disease, the story mainly concerns the destruction of planet Earth by the cyborgs C-17 and C-18. Besides Goku, other Z Warriors have also died, such as Vegeta, Piccolo, Krillin and Yamcha. The only ones belonging to the Saiyan race are now Gohan and the young Trunks.

To respond to the threat of androids created by Dr. Gelo, Trunks undertakes an intense training with his master Gohan, with thegoal of being able to become a Super Saiyan and therefore have one more chance to save the planet. Despite his commitment, Trunks seems not to have the anger needed to transform himself.

Only following the death of Gohan, killed by C-17 and C-18, will Trunks manage to transform into Super Saiyan, and will try to face them, risking in turn to perish. These are the basis for the time travel that will inaugurate the Dragon Ball Z Android Saga, given that Trunks will decide to go back in time to give Goku a cure and to prepare everyone for the terrible creations of Dr. Gelo.

A dramatic story, represented in the beautiful artwork that you can find in the post at the bottom of the news, where Trunks carries his dear friend, almost brother, Gohan, on his shoulders, crying but also showing the incredible grit of the Saiyans.