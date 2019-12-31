 The special effects of the third season of Marvel’s Runaways

Share it:

The third and last season of “Marvel’s Runaways” He has recently arrived in Hulu, with his criticism already published on the blog. A season quite well mounted, with good times, which has pleased many fans, despite the bad news that is also with which the series says goodbye, possibly forever.

These new episodes have left us many incredible moments, with two incentives such as the debut of the villain Morgan Le Fay or the crossing with Capa and Puñal, of his Freeform series, but obviously a key issue is those scenes of fights that require, obviously, postproduction, of VFX. The company FuseFX has published a short video corresponding to one of the sequences of the season in which we can see in motion the powers of Chase Stein against Pride.