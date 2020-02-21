The Spawn version for Mortal Kombat 11 receives an incredible figure

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Curiously, the first look at the Spawn model in Mortal Kombat 11 We have not had it in the form of video or official images of the game. Instead it has been with the presentation of his own action figure.

Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn, has announced the existence of this figure that will go on sale in March. In the images of the figure we can see this creature posing with the decapitated head of Scorpion, one of the titular characters of the fighting saga where Spawn will now appear as a guest.

MORTAL KOMBAT SPAWN REVEAL !! FINALLY I CAN SHOW IT !!

SPAWN @Mortal Kombat action figure is an incredibly DETAILED (true McFarlane Toys fashion) 7 "scale figure desasaplanded with 22 points of ultra-articulation and can achieve full range posing.

COMING MARCH 2020! # MK11 pic.twitter.com/FPS4yOdPNk – Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) February 21, 2020

The figure will have a high level of detail according to McFarlane and will be mounted on 22 points of articulation reaching a height of about 18 centimeters. This means that you can adopt almost any pose you want if you decide to add it to your collection.

Half a year ago, the arrival of Spawn to the game was announced (it will be available from March 17) through a Kombat Pack which also included Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, the Terminator T-800, Sindel and Joker.

Obviously the figure is manufactured by McFarlane Toys subsidiary of Todd McFarlane Productions, owned by the father of this character, leaving everything at home. The level of detail that this manufacturer usually offers in his figures is one of the most valued in the market of figures and various pieces of collection, it will not be less with a creature that is pampered in the house.

Spawn will close the last Kombat Pack announced for Mortal Kombat 11.