         The Spark mail application is updated with widgets, templates and block deletion

Looking back, surely many remember Inbox, a Google owned mail application which closed the doors leaving out those who used the app. Gmail was the clearest alternative, but there was another company that took advantage of the stir to land on Android: Spark. Well-known on iOS and Mac, said email client has not stopped improving, as evidenced by the latest update on Android.

Spark is a very powerful and free email client that offers many options to its users. Management of various trays, it is compatible with multiple email servers, supports mail programming, allows you to mark reminders with emails (inbox) and has a compact design that keeps the functions accessible to a gesture. You may be asked for widgets, for example. Although, if it is what you were looking for in Spark, you can already update it.

Spark improves with more features

Widgets, left; shortcuts, right

The mail client has updated its Android application offering various aesthetic and functionality improvements. The change is remarkable since the app has risen in its benefits without losing its main skills: be a versatile and powerful email client. In this sense, Spark for Android further facilitates the management of large amounts of email by offering tools to eliminate unwanted, archive or write generic emails.

As Spark has reported on his blog, the new version of the Android app (2.3.0) makes a leap in benefits with some of the aspects that were expected in Android. These are:

Widgets . That's right: Spark has introduced the management of the trays directly from the desks. And with two available widgets: one minimalist with pending mails and another where the inbox is displayed.

. That's right: Spark has introduced the management of the trays directly from the desks. And with two available widgets: one minimalist with pending mails and another where the inbox is displayed. Shortcuts . The Spark icon now offers several quick functions by holding it down on the desktop.

. The Spark icon now offers several quick functions by holding it down on the desktop. Templates . What are you from those who usually create the same emails? Well, the teams that work with Spark can now make use of the new templates to save work on the composition of generic emails.

. What are you from those who usually create the same emails? Well, the teams that work with Spark can now make use of the new templates to save work on the composition of generic emails. Block tray editing. Perhaps it is the most striking: just slide the last mail from the tray so that the entire column moves with it. This makes it easier to remove new marketing emails at once. Or archive the read communications.

Bulk editing by moving the mail column

The new options of the Spark mail client are already in the Android application: just go to the Google Play Store. Of course, remember to use a different mail client from the one that provides your mail service it involves certain privacy risks since companies have access to very personal communications.

