The Spanish Super Cup is played in the SER

The Sports team of the SER chain turns with this first great football event of the year: the thirty-sixth edition of the Supercopa of Spain 2020. To transfer to the listeners all the information and emotion of this competition, the BE will carry out special coverage and has moved its team of narrators to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): Antonio Romero, Lluís Flaquer, Miguel Martín Talavera and Pedro Morata, and on the wireless it will be Anton Meana.

In addition to all the information prior to the meetings, tomorrow and Wednesday, starting at 7.20 pm, Sports Carousel it will broadcast the semifinals that Valencia and Real Madrid will play, and FC. Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid respectively. Carousel will feature comments from Álvaro Benito, Kiko Narváez, Pedja Mijatovic, the only Golden Ball born in Spain Luis Suárez Miramontes, Gustavo López, Javier Subirats, Alfredo Relaño, Marcos López, Jordi Martí, Pablo Pinto and Tomás Roncero. Iturralde González He will be in charge of the arbitration analysis. On Sunday, at 7:00 p.m., the final will take place, which can also be followed through the leading sports radio program.

After the matches, the post-match analysis will come from the hand of Manu Carreño in The spar with the usual team of program commentators.