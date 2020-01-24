The Spanish men's water polo team also gets into the European final

The Spanish men's water polo team He qualified for the Hungarian European final, as the women's section also did on Thursday, after impose on Croatia (9-8) in a very close match that was decided with the goals of Alberto Munárriz and the saving stops of Dani López Pinedo.

Although the starting match was quite erratic for the Spanish team, which went blank in the first period, the players led by David Martín knew how to prevail to the strong Balkan defense and keep its minimum advantage in a final stroke.

With this triumph, Spain will play this Sunday his second consecutive continental final, after the one of Barcelona 2018 that he lost against Serbia, before the winner of the semifinal that faces Hungary and Montenegro

Further, the women's water polo team He has also qualified for the final of the tournament. The girls will face this Saturday, at 7:00 p.m., before Russia.