The Spanish 'Klaus' wins the BAFTA for Best Animated Film

After winning the Annie Awards (known as Oscars of animation) with seven awards and taking Disney's place from among the nominees for the 2020 Oscars, 'Klaus'continues to enlarge his record with a new recognition. The movie of Sergio Pablos has taken tonight BAFTA for Best Animated Film, in prizes awarded by the British Academy of Motion Picture and Television Arts. Thus, it has surpassed the also nominated 'Frozen II', 'Toy Story 4' and 'The sheep Shaun, the movie: Granjaguedón', confirming once again as the most successful animated film of the season (Although, yes, the Goya escaped in favor of 'Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles').

In the tape produced by Netflix we know Jesper (with the English voice of Jason Schwartzman), a spoiled child who will have to build a post office from scratch in the small and icy town of Smeerensburg to learn to look for life without the help of his father, head of the Royal Postal Academy. This ultimatum will take you to meet a stocky carpenter with a white beard called Klaus (J.K. Simmons), with which a postal delivery system will begin with which Pablos gives a twist to the myth of Santa Klaus, which is being built before our eyes as we learn, through the belligerent disputes of the inhabitants of the town, that we must bet on love and not on war. A Christmas story with a timeless moral which has fallen in love with viewers worldwide, including British academics.