The Spanish 'Klaus' sweeps the 2020 Annie Awards

In the animation industry, there is no more important appointment than that of the Annie Awards. These awards recognize every year the artistic merits of animated films from around the world, and this year the Spanish winner has been the great winner. 'Klaus' from Sergio Pablos swept the record last night making full: he has taken the seven statuettes for which he competed, including those of Best Film and Best Director. Also nominated for Best Animated Film in the next Oscars of the Hollywood Academy, this film marks a new success also for Netflix, which has triumphed twice in the awards. Your french production 'Where is my body?' from Jérémy Clapin collected three awards (including the one of Best Independent Film), confirming the streaming platform as a force to beat not only in real action, but now also in animation.

And not only in the cinema: the television categories have been clearly dominated by the analogy of short films'Love, Death & Robots', which are joined in other categories' Carmen Sandiego', 'Tuca & Bertie' and 'Bojack Horseman', which has won the prize for best animated television production. The only one that has minimally resisted the predominance of Netflix in the field of animation has been 'Frozen II', with the prize for the best special effects.

Here we leave the full record of this edition of the Annie Awards:

Best film: 'Klaus'.

Best independent film: 'Where is my body?

Best animation for television / media: 'Bojack Horseman'.

Best Direction (Cinema): Sergio Pablos, for 'Klaus'.

Best Screenplay (Cinema): Jérémy Clapin and Guillaume Laurant, for 'Where is my body?'

Best Screenplay (TV): Shauna McGarry for 'Tuca & Bertie'.

Best production design (cinema): Szymon Biernacki and Marcin Jakubowski for 'Klaus'.

Best production design (TV): Alberto Mielgo for 'Love, Death & Robots'.

Best music (cinema): Dan Levy by 'Where is my body?

Best music (TV): Rob Cairns for 'Love, Death & Robots'.

Best effects (cinema): Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov and Kee Nam Suong, for 'Frozen II '.

Best effects (TV): Viktor Németh, Szabolcs Illés, Ádám Sipo and Vladimir Zhovna for 'Love, Death & Robots'.

Best character animation (cinema): Sergio Martins for 'Klaus'.

Best character animation (TV): Aulo Licinio for 'Dark Matter'.

Best character animation (real action production): Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Sam Sharplin, Keven Norris, Tim Teramoto, Jacob Luamanuvae-Su’a for 'Avengers: Endgame '.

Best character design (cinema): Torsten Schrank by 'Klaus'.

Best character design (TV): Keiko Murayama for 'Carmen Sandiego'.