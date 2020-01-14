Entertainment

The Spanish ‘Klaus’, nominated for the Oscars

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Netflix Christmas movie (and first animation produced by the platform) directed by the Spanish Sergio Pablos, creator of the ‘Gru’ saga, will fight to win the Oscar for Best Animated Film on February 9.

The trajectory of ‘Klaus’ It is, at least, curious. As the director told us in this interview, the project was rejected by several studies until, the third time they proposed it, Netflix gave its expected ‘yes, I want’, with the collaboration of The SPA Studios and Atresmedia Cine.

The tape, which in its Spanish version has the voices of Luis Tosar, Belén Cuesta and Quim Gutiérrez (Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones and J.K. Simmons in the original), focuses on the adventures of Jesper, a mailman destined for a remote island beyond the Arctic Circle. There he will meet Alva, the village teacher, and Klaus, a carpenter who lives isolated in a cabin full of handmade toys.

READ:  Netflix's "Ozark" Season 3: Lead Star "Jason Bateman" Unravels The Exclusive Details

The endearing story of this Christmas antihero will compete with ‘How to train your dragon 3‘ (Dean DeBlois), ‘Where is my body?’ (Jérémy Clapin), ‘Mr. Link: The Lost Origin ’(Chris Butler), and‘ Toy Story 4 ’(Josh Cooley).

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.