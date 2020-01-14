The Spanish ‘Klaus’, nominated for the Oscars

Share it:

The Netflix Christmas movie (and first animation produced by the platform) directed by the Spanish Sergio Pablos, creator of the ‘Gru’ saga, will fight to win the Oscar for Best Animated Film on February 9.

The trajectory of ‘Klaus’ It is, at least, curious. As the director told us in this interview, the project was rejected by several studies until, the third time they proposed it, Netflix gave its expected ‘yes, I want’, with the collaboration of The SPA Studios and Atresmedia Cine.

The tape, which in its Spanish version has the voices of Luis Tosar, Belén Cuesta and Quim Gutiérrez (Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones and J.K. Simmons in the original), focuses on the adventures of Jesper, a mailman destined for a remote island beyond the Arctic Circle. There he will meet Alva, the village teacher, and Klaus, a carpenter who lives isolated in a cabin full of handmade toys.

The endearing story of this Christmas antihero will compete with ‘How to train your dragon 3‘ (Dean DeBlois), ‘Where is my body?’ (Jérémy Clapin), ‘Mr. Link: The Lost Origin ’(Chris Butler), and‘ Toy Story 4 ’(Josh Cooley).