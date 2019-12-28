Sports

The Spanish Arrarte conquers his third Sydney-Hobart regatta aboard the 'Comanche'

December 28, 2019
Boat 'Comanche', With the spanish Pablo Arrarte on board, he won his third title in the prestigious Sunday Sydney-Hobart Regatta, after completing the 628 mile journey in 1 day, 18 hours, 30 minutes and 24 seconds.

Patronized by the Australian Jim Cooney, 'Comanche' won the victory in the 75th edition of this race, which takes place between Sydney Bay and Hobart Harbor. Thus, the Cantabrian helmsman Pablo Arrarte extended his record, which already looks three titles after four participations in this classic Oceanic test of the Southern Hemisphere.

'Comanche' won the battle of the so-called 'Big Five', the confrontation between the five participants of armed supermaxi style. With 100 feet in length (30.5 meters), the boat of Jim Cooney and also the 'skipper' Samantha Grant joined this title to the cattle in 2015 and 2017.

His boat was the last supermaxi to leave Sydney Bay at the exit of last December 26, choosing the most separated land route at the beginning of the tour. A tactical decision that proved decisive and explained Arrarte himself after the victory.

"'Comanche' It is the widest and most stable of alls, so the courses of closed stern do not interest him, so we have to compensate by going a little higher than the others, closer to the wind and much faster; That's where we can take advantage of them. When the wind rises from 16-17 knots, we have that possibility. It is a longer road, but at a faster speed, "said the Cantabrian.

The first day was a stern wind for the entire fleet and 'Comanche' sought to navigate with a more favorable course to its design, departing almost 100 miles from the Australian coast. On board they knew that a transition with little wind was waiting for them to the south, conditions with which it is slower than its rivals.

Even the pupils of Jim Cooney and Samantha Grant gave up their leadership twice; however, when the intensity rose again, they accelerated until recovering the first position and seeing themselves without further incident towards the island of Tasmania.

"This edition has given us more possibilities with this ship. For example compared to the last one, which was more empowered and less windy. It has also proved key to have wind at the entrance of the Derwent River ", said Arrarte.

Almost 45 minutes after the winner, the 'InfoTrack' crossed the finish line with the Spaniards Antonio 'Ñeti' Cuervas Mons, Carlos Hernández and Willy Altadill. It was followed almost an hour later by the 'Wild Oats XI', on board with the Spanish Spaniard Juan Vila. Just a minute later, the 'SHK Scallywag' arrived; and another 15 minutes later, the 'Black Jack'.

