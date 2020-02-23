The soundtracks of Studio Ghibli films arrive on Spotify and other platforms

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most famous and appreciated studios in the animated production industry is particularly Studio Ghibli, a company that for over 30 years has delighted the palate of millions and millions of spectators with animated films of incredible quality that have been able to make a break even in the hearts of the Italian public.

My neighbor Totoro, the enchanted city, the wandering castle of Howl, the history of the company is a succession of successes united by fascinating stories, a superb animation work and unforgettable soundtracks. Well, just talking about the latter, it seems that the guys from Studio Ghibli wanted to make a welcome gift to anyone who had to subscribe to one of the different services designed for music streaming.

On Spotify, Amazon Music, Youtube Music, Apple Music and Youtube Music have indeed been published the beauty of 38 albums, for a total of 693 songs. Apparently, 23 of these concern the soundtracks of all the films ever made by the company – with the exception of La Tomba delle Lucciole for which the studio does not hold the rights -, followed by another 14 containing tracks inspired by his most famous films, all accompanied by a collection of non-instrumental songs always linked to the company's productions.

Unfortunately, however, it seems that many tracks are currently only available in Japan, with fans who hope that the catalog will soon be released in its entirety to the rest of the world. Before saying goodbye, we remind you that in the last few days a Studio Ghibli themed exhibition has been announced specifically dedicated to Hayao Miyazaki, news flanked by the various images related to the Studio Ghibli theme park published in recent weeks.