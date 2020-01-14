The soundtrack of Yakuza 0 and Yakuza: Kiwami arrive at Spotify

Share it:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon It is only five days after making its debut in Asian territory. The new stage of the franchise, far from the protagonism of the Dragon of Dojima, will not come without news. In recent weeks we have been revealing what we can do in the extension of Isezaki Ijincho, the district that takes over from Kamurocho. Karaoke, kart racing and the threat of multiple Japanese mafias shake hands.

While that time comes, SEGA has published through Spotify The full soundtrack of two of his releases of this generation: Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami. It highlights the inclusion of the first, since it comes in two volumes that do not leave behind any of the melodies that play through the game, including menus, mini-games, scenes related to secondary plots, and so on. While "face A" focuses on the main tones, "face B" is carried away by everything listed.

In total, they await you more than four hours of music of the franchise for the first time on the platform. You can find them within the Sega Sound Team profile, where the company usually uploads the accompaniments of its latest works, such as Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD or Sonic Forces, among others that still remain in Japanese territory.

This news adds to the stream of incorporations that Spotify has experienced this week in videogame. A few days ago we saw that the NieR saga did the same, following the trail of the great works with the Square Enix stamp. From Gestalt and Replicant to Automata; You can learn more through this link. Remember that in the case of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, we still do not know when it will arrive in the West, although it will do so at some point in the present 2020. Famitsu has already passed sentence with its analysis.

