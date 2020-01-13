The soundtrack of NieR arrives at Spotify: listen to it now

Share it:

One of the strengths of NieR: Automata, available in PS4 and PC since 2017, it was his soundtrack. While his music and the original NieR Gestalt and Replicant soundtracks have been available for purchase on iTunes and other digital portals for a while, we still couldn't access them through Spotify and Apple Music. This has officially changed, since Square enix He has finally released those albums on the two platforms mentioned.

The soundtrack of NieR: already on Spotify and Apple Music

At the time of writing these lines, the complete soundtrack of NieR: Automata, along with Gestalt and Replicant and the Automata Arranged Tracks album are available to listen to both Spotify as in Apple Music. Specifically, the list we found on Spotify is called “NieR: Automata Original Soundtrack”And we found in it up to 46 songs that we could enjoy in the game. In the case of Gestalt & Replicant there are 43 other tracks and finally, 20 songs to discover in Arrenged & Unreleased Tracks.

This update follows the recent Square Enix tradition of taking various soundtracks from their other popular franchises to these platforms, including the entire Final Fantasy and Octopath Traveler catalog. It was only a matter of time before NieR joined the ranks of the BSOs available online, because of how remarkable all his music is.

We remember that the main composer for these BSOs that concern us is Keiichi Okabe, who worked as a composer for arcade games in Namco during 1884 and 2001 and also composed the audio tracks found in Tekken 3, among other recognized titles. As for NieR: Automata, it was launched for PS4 in March 2017 and has since reached Xbox One and PC via Steam.

