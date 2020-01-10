Entertainment

The soundtrack and possible duration of Birds of prey are revealed

January 10, 2020
Lisa Durant
Yesterday a fantastic second trailer of Birds of prey and today we receive some more information about the new DC movie with Harley Quinn as the main protagonist.

The new data that we have includes the soundtrack of the film with a list of topics published by this Twitter account and that you should not fear because it does not hide any apparent spoiler.

On the other hand we have an estimated duration of 108 minutes according to IFCO, an Irish agency responsible for the classification of films shown in the country. There appears that duration below two hours.

For this last data we will still have to wait for some kind of official confirmation, but we do know what Black Mask will look like after yesterday's trailer. It has also become clear the casual tone of the tape.

Source.

