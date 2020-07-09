Entertainment

The souls that make you cry the most: the Japanese vote for their moving top 10

July 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
There are many souls and there will continue to be, of all kinds and types. We move from comic souls, both for children and adults, to more serious products capable of exciting and moving the spectators. Some have now entered historical rankings, others have made their appearance in recent times.

In Japan, a survey was carried out which involved users of the Anime Anime site. At the center there was recently the "souls that made you cry more", thus allowing the candidacy of anime with strong dramatic scenes. Here is the complete top 10:

  • Ninth place: Angel Beats and Mr. Osomatsu on an equal footing;
  • Seventh place: April Lies and Demon Slayer on an equal footing;
  • Sixth place: Gintama;
  • Fifth place: Assassination Classroom;
  • Third place: Banana Fish and Ano Hana on an equal footing;
  • Second place: Clannad;
  • First place: Violet Evergarden.
Violet Evergarden will return with a film at the end of the year and will probably continue to make her viewers cry, while other famous souls can be seen in the ranking as Ano Hana and Banana Fish. It is not missing then Gintama, always jumping between the comic and the dramatic, and the recent successful shonen Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

What would your ranking be, and do you appreciate the choices of the Japanese?

