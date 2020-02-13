The Sony website filters the appearance of PS5

Share it:

One of the big unknowns that we have for the new generation is the aspect of playstation 5. While Xbox Series X has already shown its desasapland, Sony are somewhat more conservative and keep that ace up its sleeve (perhaps for the rumored presentation in March).

So far, the only thing we have seen of PS5 has been its development kits, with a central hole of a more or less triangular shape for cooling in the center. However, that desasapland may be quite similar to the end judging by the last leak.

Apparently, the Japanese PlayStation website was ahead of the official announcement and showed a logo in the form of PS5. As can be seen in the image behind these lines, in the card corresponding to Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon you can see PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro and PS VR as platforms.

The PlayStation 5 silhouette exactly matches the desasapland of the development kits, although with the flattest sides. The image was supposedly removed shortly thereafter, which is usually synonymous with something being made public ahead of time.

At the moment we are still waiting to know more details about PS5. If you want to get an idea of ​​all the official data, we recommend you check our report on everything we know about PS5.

A few days ago Sony officially launched the official PS5 website, where you can register to receive information from PlayStation 5 as a list of video games, features and more.

Knowing that Sony will not be in the E3 2020, we will be even more aware of the PAX East event that will take place from February 28 to March 1, where Sony has confirmed its participation, we will not be surprised with any novelty.

