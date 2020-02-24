The Sonic film has exceeded 200 million at the global box office

Share it:

After premiering with the best box office that has ever had a movie based on a license from the world of videogames, Sonic: The Movie It continues to rise without stopping and now it has broken the 200 million dollar barrier.

After this last weekend, the Paramount Pictures film has reached 203.1 million dollars at the total box office, 106.6 million belonging to the US market.

This is fantastic news for videogame-based movies that are currently in development. Although for the moment none of the recent releases have been crowned as an essential masterpiece, of course they are getting to entertain millions of people and at least respecting the original material they come from.

The last big ball before Sonic was Detective Pikachu, a completely unexpected madness taken from one of the craziest video games in the Nintendo 3DS catalog, which surprisingly was a movement more than successful. So much so that there is a sequel going on right now.

In the future we have productions of all colors and sizes. Uncharted will be adapted with Tom Holland in a production whose filming would begin in March. A movie based on Monster Hunter of those responsible for bringing Resident Evil to the cinema (for better or worse) is underway. There are also ongoing adaptations of forgotten licenses such as Twisted Metal and other more popular ones such as Borderlands and Super Mario Bros.

The video game has a great future on the big screen and surely we will eventually get some really fascinating adaptation that survives as an independent film and does not need the devotion of the followers of the franchise that it uses to be truly profitable. Of course the options are unlimited and in the video game industry there are millions of stories that are worth retelling.

