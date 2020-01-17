"The songs don't fit in this version of Mulan." What we learned in the meeting with the director of the Disney remake

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The new version in real image of 'Mulan' the Chinese legend that tells the story of a young woman who, to save her father, pretends to be a man to go to war is released the 27th of March Y Disney He has begun to see more material about the film. In an event with the director Niki Caro we have had the opportunity to attend in Madrid, we could see some scenes Loose from the movie.

The director He explained his vision, his influences, giving his opinion on the action cinema directed by women, the role of the MeToo and the new status of Hollywood and much more, along with the director of costumes Bina Daigeler with which they discovered some of the secrets of production. This is all we have learned from the new version of the classic.

What we have seen

(It may include some minor spoiler of the plot)

Three scenes of different draft. The first is a intimate scene in which Mulan's father sharpens his sword And give it to him. Filled with solemnity and content dramaLike any oriental movie, it is an interior scene that shows some of the problems of some current blockbusters. The digital definition is so extreme that you can see a filming sensation on set, with little film texture and more similar to that of a product of Netflix, because the lighting and color are careful.

However, in the other two scenes, being outdoors, that effect dissipates and you can see thatMulan'wins in wide spaces, in large angles and sumptuous scale compositions. In the training scene there are a couple of great action moments, and the battle scene, in its first minutes it reminds us of classic blockbusters, with less obsession with the CGI, specialists falling and a great chase on horseback that takes care of the aesthetics while remaining thrilling.

1 – It looks more like a Chinese Wuxia than a Hollywood film

It already looked like it in the trailer and we have checked. Although the violence is greatly reduced (one does not see a drop of blood in the wounded or dead), it is noted that visually owes much to movies like 'A Touch of Zen'(1971) 'Hero' (2002) or, saving the distances, 'Red Cliff ' (Chi bi, 2009), and this, coupled with the fact that no one has ever thought of putting white American actors in the middle of the battlefield, makes it very similar in spirit to many Wuxia movies visual and aesthetic dimension focused on color and open spaces.

"We search among the great Chinese directors as Zhang Yimou is a great inspiration and we share producers, and I relied on many battle scenes located in the history of China, also Kurosawa and, of course one of the most fundamental films is' Tiger and dragon "(Wo hu cang long, 2000), an iconic film with a fascinating aesthetic. But at the same time, something important for me was not to stick to the same style and move actors with wires."

2- It will be quite different from the original and other Live Action

Sometimes, the live-action Disney versions are so similar to the animated film that they lose their sense of existence. Except for exceptional occasions like the unfairly mistreated 'The nutcracker and the four kingdoms'(The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, 2018), based slightly on a fantasy fragment, are usually photocopies with more tangible intentions. In this project a more adult tone is intuited and based directly on the original legend.

Niki Caro expresses that he regrets that are not some characters from the original but what:

"It's a different view of the classic, I love the animated version, but we had the opportunity to give it a new approach in a real action version, not only in the middle but because the legend needed to update certain things. We wanted to give it a travel approach of the intimate to the epic. Rolling it with today's media can also take it to another level, with a more contemporary look. "

3- You will not have songs, except …

Caro revealed that his 'Mulan' He will not have songs. He suggested that there will be one at a key emotional moment that could be 'My reflection', but made it quite clear that there was no room for songs like'My girl is the reason' or 'Men of action' and it escaped that among the skills sought in Liu Yifei, there is singing, so it could mean that he will sing at least one song.

"When telling this story in real image we wanted to show how it is for a young woman to embark on a warlike adventure like this. And as much as we like the songs they did not fit in this way of telling the story. We do not usually sing when we go to the war. I'm not saying anything bad against the animated version. The songs are brilliant and if I could have put them around, I would have done it. "

4- It is a more realistic version of the legend

Caro said that The disappearance of Mushu and other characters is due to looking for a more realistic style. Not necessarily historical or adjusted to the known physical rules, because after all there is a witch and a phoenix which represents the ancestors, and the relationship with their father, is a protection. On realism, Caro explained:

“There will be humor, epic, spectacular battles and scenarios, but one of the things I was looking for was not to turn Mulan into a superhero, she is a girl, a girl with a young body and is really strong, so she is not flying by airs, I wanted that kind of action to come from his own strength and abilities. We have relied on the spiritual concepts of Chi and how strength arises from oneself, which is not so much supernatural as mystical. "

On the other hand, Bina Daigeler, the costume designer, said that:

"With my costumes I have tried to give it a more realistic and true touch, which ends up being richer than what you can do in animation. For this I have done a lot of research work to inspire me to make the film as faithful as possible to the period in which it passes · ”.

5- Will have a more pronounced feminist reinvention

Despite offering nothing in sight that could make us think of a great difference in history, the context in which this new one arrives'Mulan' it is a golden occasion for representation Y Niki Caro He spoke clearly about his intentions:

"It is a story that has about seven centuries, and I think it is a journey from a village girl to a male object to a warrior and a hero, it does not surprise me that it has been told so many times in so many different ways, but that there is no better time to tell it like now, a story of a young warrior woman. Therefore, the casting we need a true warrior, strong and able to show a lot with her performance. "