The song sung by Dandelion in the series The Witcher is now available on Beat Saber

The song sung by Dandelion that served as the soundtrack to Netflix's The Witcher series is sweeping the web. "Toss a Coin to your Witcher", this is the title of the song, after having been proposed in each sauce and now available in the famous classic VR Beat Saber.

The user of Beat Saber called Holair has uploaded a custom map for "Toss a Coin to your Witcher" on BeatSaver, a site that collects levels created by players. PC players will then be able to download the custom level and wield the red and blue blades to make their way through the song in one of five different difficulty levels. Beat Saber could be the perfect place to reproduce the right atmospheres of Geralt's fights as long as you imagine yourself mastering a steel sword and the other of silver. Holair also uploaded a video of the Expert + difficulty level showing the excellent work done on the adaptation.

The Witcher series produced by Netflix has captivated audiences worldwide by becoming, in some countries, more popular than Stranger Things. The television transposition of the witcher adventures also revived The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt which has reached a new record of players.