The song in support of United that broke down the closed door

March 24, 2020
Edie Perez
The Round of 16 first leg corresponding to the Europa League, between LAKS Y Manchester United, was disputed this Thursday in very peculiar conditions. With most of the world sport suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, the European competition is one of the few that still stands, yes, behind closed doors.

But the passion for colors moves mountains, and among United's fans it would be no less. The exceptional of the situation left an unusual image: With the stands of the Lizen Stadion completely empty, A voice broke the silence that reigned in the Australian stadium to cheer on the team led by Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

It is unknown where the song came from and who is the author of it, but it was a gesture that has caught the attention of all the spectators of the match.

