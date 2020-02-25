The song by Lady Gaga Shallow is the protagonist of a viral video on the London underground thanks to a comic gag

Share it:

Okay, we've all heard the song at least a thousand times Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Shallow, but maybe you haven't seen this yet viral video set in the meter in London where a girl gasps everyone during a gag by an English comedian.

What would you do if a stranger stopped you on the street and with a microphone, asked you to continue singing a song? I would probably run away. : – | but I sing only in the shower! There are those who, instead, took the ball and showed all the singing skills. It so happened that what was to be a candid camera turned into an unsuspecting passerby in the London underground, his golden opportunity to leave everyone speechless and obviously the video went viral. It is appropriate to say A star is born, because this unknown blonde sings Shallow, the song that made us fantasize about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, in a masterly way. Well maybe not entirely unknown, since it turned out to be Charlotte Awbery, a professional singer, certainly not known as Lady Gaga but given how many likes the video has had, maybe the time has come for her to enjoy her celebrity.

Lady Gaga, her Shallow in the viral video of the London underground

Kevin Freshwater is an English comedian who enjoys traveling around London to shoot his candid camera and one of them has become viral, giving notoriety not only to the comedian but also to the unsuspecting passerby who was to be the victim of the joke and who actually has turned into a pop star test tube. Kevin approaches some people and asks them to finish the lyrics of the songs that he starts to sing. There are those who send him away and those who enjoy themselves, continuing to sing the song. Of course, not all of them are golden gods but it is right to have a laugh. Until in the London underground, Kevin blocks this elegant woman with a thick blond hair and in command of "Finish the lyrics"(Conclude the lyrics) starts a verse of the song by A Star is Born, Shallow by Lady Gaga. She is at the game and continues with the next verse but already from the first notes it is clear that it is not a performance like all the others.

I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in, I'll never meet the ground

The woman is very good and worthy cover girl of Lady Gaga, the star of bad Romance, so much so that the same comedian to the sound of WOW, tells her to continue singing and she does not have it repeated twice. The refrain starts with "I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in, I'll never meet the ground"And the comedian (and not only him) is amazed by the voice of the woman who sings in the London underground as if she were Lady Gaga on the stage of the Oscars (but without Bradley Cooper). Kevin obviously asks her if she's a singer and she says yes. The mysterious blonde woman is indeed Charlotte Awbery. The name will probably not tell you anything but from Charlotte Awbery Instagram profile, it is understood that she is a cover singer who has already taken some hits from Prince to Celine Dion, Sia and of course, Lady Gaga.

What was supposed to be a nice joke with the song of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga instead she had completely unexpected turns, not only for the two protagonists and the singer had a surge of 100 thousand followers as soon as her name spread and the fan's accounts of the singer were created. It is now very popular in Brazil. No, we're not kidding, Brazil really loves it. Look below.

Charlotte Awbery herself reposted the viral video of her singing on the London Underground, thanking all the fans for the affection received and we would say, especially totally unexpected. But the power of the web does not end there. Thanks to its performance, the piece by Shallow by Lady Gaga in A star is born is back in the top 40 of iTunes. Incredible isn't it?

From Lady Gaga up Instagram and no comments yet, but we are sure that Charlotte Awbery's performance on the London Underground has also pleased her. And if it even makes your song return to the ranking, the pleasure will certainly be double.

