The Son, Jake Gyllenhaal will star in Denis Villeneuve’s series

HBO will handle the production of The Son, series based on the novel of the same name by Jo Nesbo, directed by Denis Villeneuve, the director who has returned from the successes of Enemy, Sicario, Arrival, Blade Runner 1984 and which this December should have landed in the hall with the highly anticipated Dune.

Under Villeneuve’s orders there will be an old acquaintance of his: Jake Gyllenhall, who had already worked with the director at the time of Enemy, will in fact take over the role of the protagonist of The Son, which he had already approached a few years ago when it seemed that Nesbo’s novel was to become a direct film by Villeneuve himself.

The series will follow the story of Sonny Lofthus, a young and promising fighter whose life is suddenly turned upside down by the suicide of his policeman father. Unjustly accused of murder, Sonny spends in prison for 12 years punctuated by heroin addiction. Our man will then be able to discover the truth about his father’s death, running away and tracking down the real perpetrators.

Lenore Zion will act as showrunner, while Riva Marker will be the executive producer, flanked by David Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, Michel Litvak, Svetlana Metkina and by the same Jo Nesbo. Speaking of Gyllenhaal, meanwhile: the actor will also star in the remake of Guilty, directed by Antoine Fuqua.