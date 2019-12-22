The solidarity gesture of Lukaku with the young debutante of Inter

Inter Conte received Genoa in the Giuseppe Meazza to maintain that spectacular fight for the leadership of Serie A with Juventus by Cristiano Ronaldo. However, in addition to the victory, the match left one of the happiest moments for one of the Inter Milan players.

His name is Sebastiano Esposito, a kid of only 17 years that debuted yesterday with Inter Milan. With 3-0 on the scoreboard and the game sentenced, the referee whistled a penalty. The perfect opportunity for the Belgian to sign his hat trick, however, in a big gesture he goes to the penalty spot and He gives the ball to Esposito.

The fans applauded the gesture, and the young soccer player went crazy celebrating the goal. After the final whistle he went to the stands to go to the stands and merge into a hug with her mother.

Sebastiano Esposito hugs his mother after the game

/ Getty Images