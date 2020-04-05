Sports

The solidarity call between David López and the number one partner of Espanyol

April 5, 2020
Edie Perez
The coronavirus crisis is bringing out the most caring side in the world of football, numerous initiatives have been launched, with the aim of making the harsh situation more bearable.

He RCD Espanyol, has decided to launch the campaign "solidarity call", so that players and fans can share a good time of telephone conversation. This time, the person in charge of performing it was the team captain.

David López has contacted the club's number one partner, Guillermo Casal, to find out how confinement is going and to worry about your health. The captain has let him know that "some players and staff members caught the virus, but we are all well and have passed the quarantine."

For his part, Guillermo did not hesitate to ask him what they will do when all this happens and what will happen with the competition. "Things are a little complicated, there are many unknowns to see what will happen and we are all pending how we will retake LaLiga "David has answered.

