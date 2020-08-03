The solidarity action that Conmebol proposed to historical legends such as Maradona, Dani Alves and Roque Santa Cruz

Share it:

Slowly and under strict protocols South American football begins to rise in some regions in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that plagues the world. In this context, Conmebol, the entity that governs the continent, launched a solidarity campaign to combat the effects of COVID-19.

This “Challenge”, called "Together for South America", who published the official page of the confederation, as well as Alejandro Domínguez himself on his Twitter account, seeks to generate a chain of donations from important objects that made the history of football.

“The official replica of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup, offered by the president of CONMEBOL Alejandro Domínguez, is the initial kick to the challenge ”, highlighted the official website.

"CONMEBOL will donate the official replica of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup, main icon of our tournaments and the most coveted and recognized trophy worldwide ”, For his part, President Domínguez pointed out.

In his Twitter account, the manager published a video and with him a text in which invited South American soccer figures to join: "Would you like to have the Copa Libertadores at home? The match for South America has already started and I challenge Diego Maradona, Dani Alves and Roque Santa Cruz to be part of “Together For South America”.

"If we are united and believe big we can make a difference, I invite you to be part of Together for South America ”, finally expressed the Paraguayan leader.

Together for South America it consists of the largest collection of symbolic objects in football (replicas of trophies, clothing of stars of our sport, historical articles) donated by athletes or institutions and will be raffled before a notary public, "the statement from Conmebol detailed.

The South American entity was the one that kicked off with the replica of the historic trophy and various soccer figures are expected to contribute what they deem appropriate and in turn challenge others so that "the chain is endless" with the intention of being able to help the Red Cross in its fight against the coronavirus.

CONMEBOL and the national Red Cross societies of its 10 member countries unite to create an unprecedented charity campaign, where all proceeds will be used to recover the effects of COVID-19 ", sentenced the text.

