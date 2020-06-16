The soccer players of the Paraguayan national team are authorized to train in their country

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The twins Ángel and Oscar Romero are two of the members of the Paraguayan team who could train in their country

The return of football in Paraguay It is advancing at a steady pace with a view to July 17, when the local championship will restart. While Covid-19 exams are performed on the members of the first division squads, the coaching staff of Eduardo Berizzo got permission for the selection guaraní You can also train from next Thursday at the Ypané facilities.

"We have the permission that we can use the selection grounds with the boys who are here. There are some who are long overdue, others who are in quarantine, and others who are only due to leave on Thursday. Today most of the tests were done to test the virus issue, ”explained former goalkeeper Justo Villar, who today serves as the team's sports director.

The combo that commands the Toto it has among its ranks footballers who play in Argentine football, where training has not yet been enabled even in the cities where quarantine has been relaxed. Roberto Rojas (River), Ángel and Oscar Romero (San Lorenzo), Cecilio Domínguez (Independent), Saul Salcedo and Antony Silva (Huracán) are the ones selected by Berizzo who are currently in quarantine in their native country.

Cecilio Domínguez, from Independiente, is another of those who would be qualified (Photo: AFP)

Will they be able to train with the Paraguayan squad? A priori, there is no regulatory impediment so that they cannot do it, as they explained from the AFA to Infobae . However, there are two key points: one will be the result of medical studies that the Argentine clubs will ask the players and also a ethical debate around sports advantage that they will have at the beginning before the practices.

"It is to have them on the court because they have been training for a long time at home And it's not the same as playing the ball, running, doing a little more free training. It is an idea that was born from the coaching staff, to be able to help them in some way and we are in the final questions of the permits because some belong to clubs still ", Villar justified in dialogue with Rock & Gol TV with an eye on the chance that this year's Playoffs may take place.

This idea was promoted thanks to the decision to restart the national championship in a country that has 1296 confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and that registered 12 deaths. The local association carried out a first stage of testing the clubs and 100% of the results were negative. A maximum of 45 people per club are examined, counting rosters, technical staff and auxiliaries.

Faced with this context, Villar and Berizzo proposed that the footballers who are in the country and are part of the team can also train on the premises called Carde: “The footballers of the National Team may travel to Ypané to carry out the work personally. Of In this way, the Paraguayan Football Association makes training camps available to footballers for the mobilization of athletes who are without official activity in their respective clubs."

I kept reading:

The differences between women's and men's soccer: the innovative approach with which they work in the Women's U17 in Uruguay

The story that moves Spain in a pandemic: an athletics specialist stopped writing in networks and discovered that it was because he lived on the street