The Snoopy Show, here is the teaser of the AppleTV + series for the 70th anniversary of the Peanuts

To celebrate Peantus’ 70th anniversary, Apple TV + has released a first look at The Snoopy Show, new animated series based on the characters created by Charles M. Schulz.

Designed to be seen by both adults and children, the show will feature the unmissable Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Piperita Patty, Franklin, Schroeder and others. Each episode will consist of three cartoons lasting seven minutes, each based on classic comic strips.

According to the official synopsis, The Snoopy Show will follow “The beloved Beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock on all new adventures. Snoopy may seem like a simple puppy dancer, sedentary and bone lover, but he is so much more. He is Joe Cool: the coolest guy He’s the king of surfers and famed Marvel Masked wrestler. He’s the flying ace of World War I battling the Red Baron. All his brave and beloved characters are on display in this brand new animated comedy. “

The series will debut exclusively on AppleTV + on February 5th. This is the third show dedicated to Peanuts to arrive on the service of the House of Cupertino after Peantus in Space and Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo, both nominated for the Daytime Emmy Awards.