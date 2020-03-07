Entertainment

The Snapchat application that can make you have the My Hero Academia One For All

March 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The series of My Hero Academia has now become wildly popular and successful. The second film in the series released in the United States, despite the fear of Coronavirus, has grossed $ 10 million at the time. On Snapchat there is now also a filter that can give you the One For All.

The filter we are talking about is to put a red X on your face and surround yourself with a green energy, characteristic of the One For All that we see in the series when Izuku Midoriya uses it. On the famous social network there is not only the One For All filter, but there are also others dedicated to different characters from the sensei series Kohei Horikoshi. But when will we see the second My Hero Academia movie with us? Unfortunately, due to the events related to the alarm from Coronavirus, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has been postponed and is expected in May 2020. Fortunately we can enjoy the animated series that is retracing the narrative arc of the Cultural Festival. In these episodes, in fact, we are witnessing the preparations of the festival by our young heroes, who are even setting up a musical band headed by Jiro.

But it wouldn't be My Hero Academia if a villain wasn't conspiring to ruin everything. This time the spoiler responds to the name of Gentle Criminal, a very particular villain who wants to become famous with videos on YouTube and give moral lessons to the heroes. Will it succeed? We will know very soon as the next episode of the anime will be available on VVVVID in these hours.

