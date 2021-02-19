The Slime Diaries: the spin-off of Vita da Slime will arrive on Crunchyroll Italia in April

Life as a Slime is back on Crunchyroll, and Season 2 is proving absolutely up to expectations. In case the 8-Bit series isn’t enough to satisfy you, though, you’ll be happy to know that the animated adaptation of one of the two spin-offs made by author Fuse, titled The Slime Diaries.

The new anime series will start on Tuesday 6 April 2021, on the same day as episode 13 of the main series, and will be simulcast by Crunchyroll. Subscribers will be able to see the episodes on the day of release, while non-subscribers will have to wait a week for the free publication. At the top of the article you can take a look at the preview with Italian subtitles.

The Slime Diaries is a manga series born as a spin-off of Vita da Slime, serialized starting from March 2018 on the pages of Monthly Shonen Sirius in Kodansha and currently in progress with 4 published volumes. The anime adaptation is always curated by Studio 8-Bit, under the direction of director Yuji Ikuhara. The anime will consist of 12 episodes and will end in June 2021.

What do you think of it? Will you follow the new series? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven’t had a chance to retrieve the anime yet, we recommend that you take a look at our first look at Life as a Slime.