The slap of Pope Francis on the hand of the woman who tugged him goes viral and is immediately a meme mania

The video of Pope francesco that yes angry is slaps a faithful on New Year's Eve it has already become viral starting this bang with a bang: after all if these are the conditions, the new year will surely be full of unexpected twists and surprises, so let's get ready for everything since nobody is safe here (is Bergoglio true?).

The video of Pope Francis angry with a faithful

Even a good man can lose his patience, just like yesterday Holy Father during a meeting with the pilgrims in St. Peter's Square where the pontiff stood angry with a faithful decidedly too fiery (and very little delicate) giving it some small slap on the hand. The reason that sparked one reaction so unexpected in Bergoglio? Too much vehemence of woman which, after having it pulled, tried to bring him close to him, perhaps in an attempt to talk to him 'in private'. Now everything is fine, but who would have dared to give so much confidence to Pope Benedict XVI grabbing him in that so polite way? Come on let's have a little tact and respect, after it is obvious that even a kind person like Pope Francis can lose patience if treated with so little education. It is okay to 'turn the other cheek', but after being so tugged, Pope Bergoglio lost his punishment.

Pope Francis apologizes for the slap on the hand

Needless to say, the video of Pope Francis yanked by a loyalist he immediately went around the world unleashing a myriad of negative comments against the pontiff who apologized for the gesture too instinctive: "Jesus did not remove evil from the world but defeated it at the root. Her salvation is not magical, but it is a 'patient' salvation, that is, it involves the patience of love, which takes charge of iniquity and takes away its power", The Holy Father admitted displeasedly during the Angelus referring to what happened the night of New Year "The patience of love: love makes us patient. Many times we lose patience; me too, and I apologize for yesterday's bad example". This is not the first time that too much enthusiasm of a faithful ends up making Pope Francis in difficulty; already in 2016 in fact the pope, during a visit to Mexico, had ended up on a disabled boy after being pulled by the arm by a young man who had almost made him fall to the ground.

The 2020 seems to have started uphill for Pope Francrsco who also last year had been the protagonist of a strange curtain during a meeting with the faithful where he had reacted angrily in front of a woman who had tried to kiss her papal ring, thus giving us one of his meme more beautiful and fun. Being a Pope in the end doesn't seem to be that simple, don't you think?

Pope Francis king of memes thanks to the slap to the pilgrim



The images that tell the story reaction annoyed by the Holy Father have now gone viral company, thus unleashing a rain of hilarious meme starring an angry Pope Francis.

These memes among other things are 'helping' the pontiff to play down the climate of hostility and excessive heaviness that has been created towards him, moreover we are talking about some 'flip' on the hands, we get much more angry with what , at the supermarket, he steals the last pack of Nutella Bisquits from the shelf.

"It is a short step from Urbi et Orbi to Botte da Orbi"Writes someone on Twitter that is echoed by another user who publishes a 'hall of fame' of all the most iconic hitting players of all time passing from Bud Spender and Terence Hill to Hulk Hogan, and then to Bergoglio and Chuck Norris.

The memes related to the world of cinema are among the most popular and among the funniest we certainly find the one with Checco Zalone in the role of security officer (extrapolated from movie What a beautiful day).





What to say about Pope Francis catapulted into the cult scene of the 'slaps in the station' in My friends?

The story that happened to Pope Francis not only makes us understand that he, just like all of us, is a man with his weaknesses and weaknesses, but also that in the end 'God forgives, but Bergoglio does not’(Or rather, not always).