 The Skywaker Rise novel reveals that Rey's father is a failed Palpatine clone

We continue with the revelations that the novel from the movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", which helps expand concepts that were somewhat diffuse in the footage mounted by director J. J. Abrams. The other day was confirmed thanks to this novel the theory already assumed by many that the Palpatine we see in the film is a clone of the original. However, now he delves into a somewhat more controversial issue.

The third act of the film reveals that Rey is really a descendant of Palpaltine, specifically is his granddaughter, and that his father is the son of Palpatine. There is not much detail about who is the mother of that son of Palpatine, and now we know that the reason for that lack of detail is because it does not exist. Or put another way, Rey has no grandmother.

During the scene of the novel that tells how Rey pretends to participate in the Sith Ritual in Exegol to deceive Palpatine (just before passing the lightsaber to Ben), he has visions of his grandfather's past. This passage from the book reveals that after seen in ‘Return of the Jedi’, Palpatine "pushed his conscience" into a cloned body. However, "the transfer was imperfect" and the members of the Eternal Sith worked tirelessly to design a new vessel for the essence of Palpatine. One of these attempts is described as "A useless and impotent failure" that was "a not very identical clone". Although this body, to which informally referred to in the novel as "son", he was not in a position to house the power of Palpatine, he was still able to live and it is pointed out that "the only value of the boy would be to continue the bloodline through more natural methods", confirming that this is Palpatine's son who finally became King's father.

We are facing a controversial issue, which also opens a plot line to continue exploring in other media, such as comics and novels, about how was the life of this clone of Palpatine who lived as his "son."