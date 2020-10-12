the Sky series is shown in the first images with Anna Foglietta

While the spectators are busy with the October 2020 Sky TV series, work continues on “Alfredino – una storia italiana”, new miniseries that will see the participation of Anna Foglietta.

The Italian actress will play Franca Rampi, the child’s mother around which the events revolve. The plot is taken from a true story, a news story that came to the attention of the public in 1981, when the little one Alfredo Rampi fell into an artesian well.

“A hard stone left in the heart of an entire country, a collective trauma that this series wants to tell animated by the hope of helping to process and overcome it. A painful event that belongs to the historical memory of Italy and from which, however, something precious arose: the story of Alfredino gave in fact a decisive impulse to the establishment of the Civil Protection as we know it today, and thanks to the determination of Franca Rampi, the Alfredo Rampi Center was born, with the aim of preventing others from suffering what they suffered “.

The cast will see the participation of Francesco Acquaroli as the commander of the Fire Brigade Elveno Pastorelli and Luca Angeletti in those of father of Alfredo. In the series will appear many other characters inspired by reality, from speleologists who tried to rescue the child to the President of the Republic Sandro Pertini (played by Massimo Dapporto).

The original Sky series, produced by Marco Belardi and Lotus Production, will arrive soon on Sky and Now TV.