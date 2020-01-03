 The Skrulls: Family Unit

Share it:

The Skrulls are a race of warrior metamorphs that first appeared in 1962 in the Fantastic Four, no. 2. Since then we have seen many of its sides and we have had them very present in the Marvel universe and we have even seen them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Kree-Skrull War and Secret Invasion are just one of the few great events that we can mention in which these beings took such an absolute prominence that our Earth superheroes had to intervene. Nevertheless, Despite being a warrior race, the Skrulls can be from the most violent like the SuperSkrull to the most humanitarian And they don't want any problem. Nor should we forget half Kree half Skrull called Hulking. In this unique volume we will see how a Skrull family tries to fulfill its mission on Earth to avoid being exterminated, but, without realizing it, they will discover that the family is the most important of all.

The story of this volume would begin with a mysterious man hunting a Skrull family and reporting that the Flor Project You can move on to the next phase. Then Alice Warner tries to fit in with her classmates, but when she finds herself unable, she returns with her family and we see that they are all Skrulls and that each of them has a mission to prevent the Flor Project from moving forward. Alice is unable to accomplish anything or fit with humans, which disappoints her father Carl as Skrull. As the plot progresses, Carl Warner discovers who is tracking them and everything will take a turn when that killer has a face to face with his daughter Alice.

In general, we are facing an interesting story, of spy suspense and captivating that leaves you speechless about how a family that is traditional and focused simply on its espionage mission takes turns during the volume to show that among the Skrulls the family is also a very important value among them and that the differences are overcome together, not separately, but first you have to make mistakes, like all families. Therefore, the vision that Robbie Thompson gives us of the Skrulls, or rather, the Warners, in this volume is one that we have been able to see in some movies or other works, but what makes it really interesting is that it goes much further in most aspects around him, thanks to the family theme.

As for the characters, Carl Warner is the father of this somewhat dysfunctional family who is in charge of leading the mission along with his wife Gloria, while he is usually a man of steel fist with a strong character and can even do too much harm to his daughters with his words without realizing it, Gloria usually has a warmer and motherly character even knowing that the most important thing they have in this life on Earth is their mission that they must fulfill yes or yes. However, and something that I really like about her, is that she is able to defend everything she wants with the greatest force before any person she deserves, whether someone outside her family or her own husband. Her daughters are the most important thing to her apart from Carl. Madison is the older sister and is the one who best adapts to what is asked of her in the mission, but she always had some fear inside that we will discover. On the other hand, Alice is smaller and growing up on Earth makes her feel sometimes very different from her family, since she really wants to adapt to humans, but she doesn't get it, she wants to make friends and she can't, she wants to be Skrull and she can't, so she disappoints her father. That is to say, little Alice is a teen emotion bomb for which it is inevitable to feel sorry and want to wrap her and hug her. On the other hand, Moloth is Carl's boss contact and it is he who is giving him information about who is hunting the Skrulls to move forward in the Flor Project.

On rhythmRobbie Thompson finds a very good balance between the action of the Skrull's missions and the character's own development, especially that of Alice, who is the character that grows the most and who can get the most juice from the bases that the screenwriter has established and that make it one of the most attractive, as we mentioned in the previous paragraph.

About The edition, we find a softcover volume that compiles the five American numbers of the first American volume Meet the Skrulls with a good value for money in which the pages endure a good reading and rereading. In addition, as an extra, in the end we can find four alternative covers and a small reflection of David Hernández Ortega.

On an artistic level, Niko Henrinchon has a somewhat unique style which can be very strange at times, but soon captivates the reader and more when Henrinchon tries to give everything in a variety of pages to impact the reader in different ways.

In short, I consider that we are facing uA story that manages to give much more than it promises and we get to love our hearts like no other comic for how they play certain topics. Without a doubt, a highly recommended comic.

