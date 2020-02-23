"The skin is the skin": Danna Paola declares herself in favor of polygamy

Share it:

Is there romance or not between Carlos and Dalú de La Academia? Tense moment was lived yesterday when the academic's girlfriend took the stage to talk to him and he preferred it over Dalú.

In this regard, Danna Paola, one of the judges of the broadcast, said that this tense moment shocked her a lot, because in her opinion, it should not have been exhibited to the contestants.

"Whether they like them or not, it is very heavy, and that is that I defend love at all costs, is that the novel I lived today, I could not say anything and I shouted objection and could not do anything."

“It's heavy because love is love, because, if there is, we live in a society, rather in a monogamous country, then, or it is only with the bride and she is already with the bride, then if the boy falls in love or she fall in love … ”

Let's not put Dalú in a situation that she is wrong or that Carlos is wrong. In the heart it is not sent, the skin is skin, the heart does not lie.

In statements with the press at the Forum of the Academy, Danna Paola spoke again in favor of "free love":

I don't have to label love, I am a super free person, I support universal love, I love my friends (…) I don't judge anyone, I support 100 percent love (…) I don't have to label love, it's free and you don't have to label it. Love is free".

The aforementioned after the press questioned her about the images and videos she uploads with her Elite friends kissing.

